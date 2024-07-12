Bianca Belair talks about the advice she received from John Cena

Bianca Belair reveals John Cena pulled her aside after her 26-second loss to Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021:

“The biggest gem he ever gave me was after SummerSlam when I lost in 26 seconds. I had just main evented WrestleMania. I won a title. I was on a huge roll, had all this momentum, and then lost in 26 seconds.

“I was so defeated. He pulled me aside and really spoke life into me. He told me about the ins and outs of the business and how to go from the bottom to the top.

“You saw him do that over and over in his career. He was always reinventing himself.”

(US Magazine)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

