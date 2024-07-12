7/12/24 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Matt Menard and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Southaven, Mississippi.

Match 1 – Tag Team Match

Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King and Malakai Black) vs. The Premier Athletes (Ari Daivari and Tony Nese) (w/Josh Woods and Smart Mark Sterling)

Black and Daivari start the match. Black applies a side-headlock, but Daivari gets free and dodges a spin kick. Nese tags in, but Black dodges a running kick. Black delivers a forearm shot and a back elbow, and then King tags in. Nese delivers a chop, but King drops him with a chop of his own. King chops Nese in the corner a couple of times, and then follows with a few elbow strikes. King sends Nese down with a back-body drop, and then follows with a running senton for a two count. Black tags back in, but Nese delivers shots to he and King. They come back with shots of their own, and Black gets a two count. King tags back in and runs the ropes, but Woods pulls the top rope down and King falls to the floor. Daivari goes after him, and then Nese takes him out with a dive over the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nese is in control of King in the ring. Nese delivers a shot in the corner, but King delivers shots to Nese and Daivari to get free. Nese comes back with an uppercut, but King slams him down and tags in Black. Daivari tags in as well, and Black delivers a series of shots and sends him to the mat. Black delivers a back elbow to Nese, and then takes Daivari down again. Black delivers a knee strike to Nese, and then drops Daivari with a springboard moonsault for a two count. Black delivers knee strikes to Daivari, but Daivari comes back with a shot of his own and tags in Nese. Black drops Daivari with a shot, and then drops Nese with a kick. King slams Woods down on the apron, but Daivari breaks Sterling’s clipboard over Black’s head. Nese hits a 450 splash and goes for the cover, but Black kicks out at two. Daivari goes for the tag, but King slams him into the barricade and sets him in a chair.

King delivers forearm shots and goes for a cannonball, but Sterling gets in his way. King changes it into a cross-body through Sterling and Daivari, and then Black delivers a knee strike to Nese. Black follows with a brain buster, and then goes up top. Nese cuts him off with a few shots and slams him back down. Nese goes for the 450 again, but Black gets his knees up. Black delivers The End to Nese for the pin fall as King chokes Daivari out on the apron.

Winners: Kings of the Black Throne

Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy join the commentary team for the next match.

Match 2 – Singles Match: Roderick Strong (w/Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) vs. Ben Bishop

They lock up, and Bishop shoves Strong down. They lock up again, and Bishop throws Strong across the ring this time. Strong rolls to the floor, but comes back in with a shot to Bishop’s knee. Strong delivers chops and shots, and then follows with an elbow strike. Strong suplexes Bishop, and then delivers a leaping knee strike for the pin fall.

Winner: Roderick Strong

-After the match, Briscoe, Cassidy, and O’Reilly stare down the Undisputed Kingdom.

A vignette airs for Deonna Purrazzo.

Match 3 – High Flying Four-Way Match

Angelico vs. AR Fox vs. Komander vs. Rey Fenix

Fenix and Komander slap hands, and then go after Angelico and Fox. All four guys exchange holds and roll-ups, and then stand at a stalemate. Angelico gets dropped with a triple thrust kick, and then Fenix and Komander double-team Fox. Fox sends Fenix to the floor and dropkicks him into the barricade, and the drops Komander in the ring. Fox connects with a senton on Fenix and takes Komander down in the ring again. Fox goes for the cover, but Angelico breaks it up. Angelico delivers a few shots to Fox and goes for the cover, but Fenix breaks it up. Fenix sends Angelico to the outside, and then exchanges shots to Komander. Komander drops Fenix with a hurricanrana, but Fenix comes back with a chop and slams Komander into the ring post. Fenix kicks Komander in the face and chops Fox on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fenix drops Fox with a thrust kick. Fenix kicks Angelico in the knee, but Angelico comes back and locks Fenix in a submission. Fox breaks it up, but Angelico takes him down and locks him in an ankle lock. Komander breaks it up with a moonsault and gets a two count. Komander kicks Fox in the midsection and drops him with a DDT for a two count as Fenix breaks it up. Fenix picks Komander up, but Komander counters with a crucifix bomb for a two count. Fenix delivers a few kicks to Komander and puts him up top. Fenix delivers a chop and climbs, but Komander cuts him off with a few shots. Fox comes back in and climbs up, but Fenix and Komander double-team him and send him back down. Fenix and Komander exchange more shots, but Angelico cuts them off. Angelico tries to suplex Komander to the floor, but Komander fights him off and sends him to the floor.

Fenix sends Komander down onto Angelico on the floor, and then connects with a frog splash on Fox for a two count. Fenix locks in a submission and Fox gives up.

Winner: Rey Fenix

Footage of Chris Jericho driving Samoa Joe through a wall on a forklift on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite airs. An interview with Renee Paquette and Jericho then airs. Jericho says he doesn’t know why Renee is so surprised, because he has been saying it for a long time: if you listen to the Learning Tree, good things happen; if you don’t listen to the Learning Tree, bad things happen. Jericho says bad things happened to Katsuyori Shibata, Hook, and Samoa Joe, and he will present more lessons on next week’s Dynamite on a special edition of TV Time.

Jericho leaves, but Big Bill and Bryan Keith stay behind. Bill says they always maximize their minutes like Jericho taught them, and then Keith says they will make people respect Jericho if they don’t already.

Match 4 – Singles Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Rachael Ellering

They lock up and Rose applies a side-headlock. Ellering sends her away, but Rosa comes back with a dropkick. Rosa sends Ellering into the corner and connects with a few back elbow strikes. Rosa kicks Ellering in the midsection and follows with a clothesline for a two count. Rosa delivers a chop and a few elbow strikes, and then gets another two count. Rosa chops Ellering in the corner a few times, but Ellering counters with a hammer throw into the corner. Ellering delivers a corner clothesline, and then follows with a European uppercut. Ellering connects with a running senton and gets a two count. Ellering delivers a few chops in the corner, and then follows with a corner clothesline. Ellering goes for another one, but Rosa ducks and connects with one of her own. Rosa delivers double knees in the corner and follows with a dropkick against the ropes.

Rosa goes for the Tijuana Bomb, but Ellering rolls through and gets a two count. Ellering goes for a few more shots, but Rosa counters with a shot to the midsection. Rosa applies a modified Cobra Clutch and Ellering taps out.

Winner: Thunder Rosa

-After the match, Rosa helps Ellering up and they shake hands. Deonna Purrazzo hits the ring and attacks both of them. Purrazzo lays both of them up with thrust kicks before leaving the ring.

Match 5 – Trios Tag Team Match

Action Andretti and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Anthony Ogogo, and Lee Moriarty)

Darius and Moriarty start the match with a lock-up. Moriarty goes behind for a Full Nelson, but Darius gets free and applies a side-headlock. Darius drops Moriarty with a shoulder tackle, but Moriarty comes back with a kick to the midsection. Moriarty gets a back-slide for a one count, but Darius floats over and gets a two count on a pin attempt. Darius delivers a dropkick, and then Ogogo and Dante tag in. They lock up, and Ogogo shoves Dante away. Ogogo backs Dante into the corner, but Dante comes back with a side-headlock. Dante gets a one count on a roll-up, and then takes Ogogo down and gets a two count this time. Ogogo comes back with a shot, but Dante delivers a knee strike. Dante wrenches Ogogo’s arm, and then Andretti tags in and takes Ogogo down with a neck-breaker. Ogogo comes back and takes Andretti to the corner. Taylor tags in, but Andretti delivers body shots.

Taylor comes back with a knee strike, but Andretti delivers a Pele kick. Andretti sends Taylor to the outside with a hurricanrana, but Ogogo gets into the ring and takes him down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, STP triple-team Dante in the corner. Dante fights free with shots and kicks, and then drops Taylor with a bulldog. Darius tags in, as does Moriarty. Darius drops Moriarty with a shot, and then sends Ogogo to the floor. Darius drapes Moriarty over the middle rope and follows with an enzuigiri. Darius takes Moriarty down with a flatliner and goes for the cover, but Moriarty kicks out at two. Andretti tags in and dropkicks Moriarty into Darius, who delivers a suplex. Andretti connects with a standing moonsault and goes for the cover, but Ogogo breaks it up. Ogogo slams Andretti down, and then Taylor clotheslines Darius. Dante delivers a knee strike and an enzuigiri to Taylor, and then Moriarty slams Dante down. Moriarty delivers a flatliner to Dante, and then Taylor tags in. Andretti delivers shots to Moriarty and Taylor, but they overpower him.

Moriarty clubs Andretti in the back, but Andretti comes back and takes Ogogo out with a dive on the outside. Andretti takes Moriarty down with a springboard clothesline, and then delivers back elbows to Taylor. Andretti tries to pick Taylor up, but Taylor counters with elbow strikes. Andretti delivers a thrust kick and picks Taylor up. Taylor powers out and delivers a headbutt. Taylor slams Andretti down, and then delivers a rising knee strike. Taylor delivers a right hand to Andretti and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Shane Taylor Promotions

