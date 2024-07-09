Brian Hebner on the WWE-TNA relationship

TNA Referee Believes Partnership With AEW Was “All Give And We Take Nothing.”

Former TNA referee Brian Hebner was a guest on the Rewind Relive Recap podcast where he shared his thoughts on the current partnership between WWE and TNA, as well as his criticism of the previous partnership with AEW.

He said, “That old partnership… with AEW was really not that good. It was a give and take. It was all give and we take nothing. That’s what it really did amount to. I don’t know if it was, I don’t know all that aspect.”

Hebner then continued, “…I feel like WWE is not in it like that. I don’t feel like, Jordynee Grace is going to win their title while she has TNA’s, but I do feel like they’re going to give her a fair shake and make her look really, really good. That’s all I’m sure TNA is asking.”

Source: Rewind Relive Recap Podcast

