WWE Raw Results 7/8/24

The road to WWE SummerSlam 2024 begins tonight.

WWE Raw returns from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network with the fallout from the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event over the weekend.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour red brand prime time program is “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Chad Gable, as well as Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Damage CTRL, Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan vs. LWO, and Awesome Truth & Braun Strowman vs. The Judgment Day.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, July 8, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS (JULY 8, 2024): OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” starts things off, and then we shoot into an extensive music video style package looking back at key moments from the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event from this past weekend.

