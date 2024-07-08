Updated WWE NXT Lineup For July 9: New Match Announced

Fresh off of her show-stealing performance against Kelani Jordan at NXT Heatwave, Sol Ruca will be in action against on Tuesday night.

WWE has confirmed the addition of Ruca vs. Fallon Henley for the July 10 episode of WWE NXT.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for the 7/10 show.

* Wes Lee addresses his future

* Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Lexis King

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace

* Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima)

* Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang) vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe

* Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley

