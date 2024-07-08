Update on Jordynne Grace’s contact, scrapped WWE storyline, Tyler Bate injured

Jul 8, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Michael Cole announced on commentary that Tyler Bate was injured last week on NXT and will be out of action.

Jordynne Grace tells Giagantic Pop her TNA contract expires in January 2025.

– Shelton Benjamin reveals a pitch for him to have been Paige’s (Saraya’s) bodyguard, then become romantically involved with her, when he returned to #WWE in 2017:

“(A) pitch I had, I wanted to be – this is when I came back the second time. I think Paige was the General Manager for SmackDown.

“The idea was, I will start off as kind of her bodyguard, but I think it was it was going to turn romantic and that was all – they were all set to do that, and then it just didn’t happen.”

(Metro)

