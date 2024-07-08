Update on Jordynne Grace’s contact, scrapped WWE storyline, Tyler Bate injured

– Michael Cole announced on commentary that Tyler Bate was injured last week on NXT and will be out of action.

– Jordynne Grace tells Giagantic Pop her TNA contract expires in January 2025.

– Shelton Benjamin reveals a pitch for him to have been Paige’s (Saraya’s) bodyguard, then become romantically involved with her, when he returned to #WWE in 2017:

“(A) pitch I had, I wanted to be – this is when I came back the second time. I think Paige was the General Manager for SmackDown.

“The idea was, I will start off as kind of her bodyguard, but I think it was it was going to turn romantic and that was all – they were all set to do that, and then it just didn’t happen.”

(Metro)

