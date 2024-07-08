Joe Hendry Comments On WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 Appearance

Following his appearance in the closing moments of WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 on Sunday night, Joe Hendry surfaced on social media to react.

Hendry, who teased an appearance at the PLE leading up to the big event during WWE Money In The Bank Weekend in Toronto, took to X and wrote, “Compliments to the Chef.”

The Chef being a reference to Shawn Michaels.

