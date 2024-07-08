Footage from Sika’s funeral ceremony uploaded online

Footage from Sika’s funeral ceremony made its way online.

Around 13 minutes of video from the service was uploaded on YouTube, in a video shot by a family member.

The WWE Hall of Famer was buried next to his son, Matt Anoa’i. The casket was carried by six individuals, including his son and former WWE champion Roman Reigns.

Everyone wore white for the occasion and the funeral was also attended by Sika’s brother and former tag team partner Afa, who is not doing well health-wise.

Sika passed away at age 79 on June 25.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

