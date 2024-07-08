Ethan Page wins the NXT Title
At NXT Heatwave Sunday night, Ethan Page defeated Trick Williams, Shawn Spears and Je’von Evans to become the new NXT Champion.
EXCLUSIVE: New #WWENXT Champion @OfficialEGO celebrates his victory, stating he's not lucky but just that good.#NXTHeatwave pic.twitter.com/OunzEpBl2i
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2024
All Ego HBK
What a night for @OfficialEGO at #NXTHeatwave! pic.twitter.com/5KPpG9ugsm
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 8, 2024
Told you pic.twitter.com/EqcHRcTlzJ
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) July 8, 2024