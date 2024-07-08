Early WWE Raw Lineup For 7/15 In Dayton, OH.

WWE Raw returns next Monday night, July 15, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio.

During this week’s post-Money In The Bank episode of the weekly three-hour red brand prime time Monday night program on the USA Network, a match, segment and return was announced for next week.

Scheduled for the 7/15 episode of WWE Raw in Dayton, OH. is the return of Drew McIntyre, Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed, and WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and GUNTHER will go face-to-face ahead of their title tilt at WWE SummerSlam 2024.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.

