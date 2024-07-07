WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Match Producers Revealed

Who helped put together the matches and segments featured on this week’s WWE Money In The Bank 2024 show?

Featured below are a list of match and segment producers from the Saturday, July 6, 2024 WWE Money In The Bank premium live event from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK PRODUCERS (7/6/2024)

* Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match was produced by Jamie Noble, Shawn Daivari, and Jason Jordan.

* The highly anticipated WWE Intercontinental Champion Match between Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn and Bron Breakker was overseen by none other than RAW General Manager Adam Pearce.

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match between The Judgment Day’s “El Campeon” Damian Priest vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins was produced by Jason Jordan.

* The Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match was a result of the combined efforts of TJ Wilson, Petey Williams, and Kenny Dykstra, showcasing the power of teamwork in producing a thrilling match.

* 6-Man Tag Team Match between Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, “The Viper” Randy Orton and “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline (“The Head Of The Table” Solo Sikoa, “The Right Hand Man” Tama Tonga and “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu) was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael “P.S.” Hayes and Bobby Roode.

