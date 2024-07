Fightful Select provides an on former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho.

According to the report, Riho suffered an injury during her match with Lady Frost on last night’s edition of AEW Collision.

It’s unknown how long this will potentially sideline the former champion. This was Riho’s first match in AEW in nearly four months, since losing to Willow Nightingale at AEW Dynamite: Big Business earlier in March.

