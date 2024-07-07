Punk on Cena: “I’ll drag him out of retirement”

CM Punk discussed John Cena in the Money In The Bank post-show press conference last night and joked that he will be the one who eventually makes him come out of retirement.

MITB was dominated by Cena’s announcement of retiring next year, with 2025 being the final year he will be in the ring.

Asked what John Cena means to him and and his career, Punk had glowing things to say about his one-time nemesis.

“I texted him right away and said don’t leave before you say hi to me and he texted back, ‘Haha, have a good one tonight,’ and I immediately took that as a ‘piss off I’m leaving,’” Punk said.

Punk said he knows Cena is busy but they still ran into each other backstage.

“I told him I’ll be the guy who drags him out of retirement,” Punk joked. “This retirement he says he’s going to adhere to and when the final one happens and this is going to be it, in 15 years I’ll drag him out of retirement!”

He said that he’s proud of Cena and that he gets to go out on his terms, which is important to him and he’s looking forward to see what he does.

“I told him that you know if it’s gonna be one more time, we gotta do it at least one more time.”

