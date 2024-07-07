NXT Heatwave 2024 Coverage

—

The opening credits roll, highlighting all of tonight’s matches. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on commentary from Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Footage of Ethan Page and Trick Williams arriving to the arena earlier today airs.

NXT North American Championship Match

Oba Femi (c) vs. Wes Lee

Lee connects with a quick kick, but Femi takes him down immediately after. Femi backs Lee into the corner, but Lee delivers a quick shot. Lee follows with more shots and backs Femi into the corner. Femi tosses Lee into the opposite corner and goes for a kick, but Lee dodges it and delivers a roundhouse kick of his own. Lee delivers a shot to Femi’s neck, but Femi sends him to the apron. Lee comes back in, but Femi catches him and puts him up top. Femi sends Lee to the floor with a right hand, but Lee comes back in with a shot to Femi. Femi comes back with a body shot, and then throws Lee across the ring with an airplane throw. Lee kicks Femi in the face a few times, but Femi sends him to the outside. Femi chokes Lee on the announcers’ table, and then follows with a body shot before slamming him into the steel underneath the ring. Lee gets back into the ring at the seven count, but Femi delivers a back elbow in the corner. Femi follows with a back-breaker and drives his shoulder into Lee’s midsection in the corner. Femi stomps on Lee’s back and drops him with a right hand.

Femi delivers another back-breaker, and then tosses Lee across the ring. Lee comes back with a few body shots, but Femi clubs him across the back. Femi sends Lee into the corner and delivers a knee strike. Femi tries to send Lee across the ring, but Lee collapses. Femi hangs Lee upside down in the corner and charges, but Lee pulls himself up and sends Femi into the ring post. Lee sends Femi into the ring post again, and then sends him to the floor. Lee gets on the apron, but Femi drops him with a chop. Lee comes back with body shots, but Femi delivers another back-breaker. Femi stretches Lee over his knee and delivers a chop for a two count. Femi picks Lee up, but Lee comes back with a knee to the head. Lee follows with a couple of quick kicks, and then follows with rights and lefts. Lee delivers a pair of enzuigiris and drops Femi with a tornado DDT for a two count. Lee delivers a few diving forearm shots to Femi on the outside, and then sends him into the announcers’ table with a third dive. Lee gets Femi back into the ring and goes for a Meteora, but Femi catches him. Lee counters out and gets a jackknife cover for a two count.

Lee kicks Femi in the head again, and then delivers a Meteora to the back of Femi’s head. Lee goes for a springboard clothesline, but Femi counters with an uppercut for a two count. Femi puts Lee on his shoulders and climbs the ropes. Lee delivers a few elbow strikes and goes for a hurricanrana, but Femi holds on. Femi goes for a powerbomb, but Lee counters with a face-buster. Lee delivers the Cardiac Kick and goes for the cover, but Femi kicks out at two. Lee goes up top and connects with a frog splash. Femi pops right up, and they both tumble over the top rope. Lee holds onto the ropes and delivers a few kicks, but Femi pulls him down and delivers a shoulder-breaker. Femi gets Lee back into the ring, but Lee comes back with a kick and a double stomp to Femi’s back. Lee goes for the Cardiac Kick again, but Femi catches him. Lee delivers another kick and goes for the Cardiac Kick again, but Femi catches him and throws him across the ring this time. Femi delivers the Fall of Grace and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still NXT North American Champion: Oba Femi

Footage of Lola Vice and Roxanne Perez arriving to the arena earlier today airs.

NXT Women’s North American Championship Match

Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Sol Ruca

Neither woman gains an advantage early on, and then Roca trips Jordan up and applies a side-headlock. Jordan gets free and takes Roca down with a cross-body for a one count. Jordan gets another one count, and then Ruca delivers an X Factor for a two count of her own. Jordan comes back with a hurricanrana that sends Ruca to the outside, and then takes her out with a dive. Jordan gets Ruca back into the ring and slams her down for a two count. Jordan goes for a split-legged moonsault, but Ruca dodges and takes Jordan down with a pair of springboard cross-bodies. Ruca follows with a springboard flipping clothesline and goes for the cover, but Jordan kicks out. They exchange elbow strikes, and then Ruca delivers a few kicks. Ruca takes Jordan down, but Jordan comes right back and drops Ruca with a poison-rana. Jordan drops Ruca with a springboard moonsault on the outside and rolls back into the ring. Jordan goes back out doe Ruca, but Ruca delivers a shot and follows with a kick to the chest. Ruca drops Jordan with a moonsault of her own, and they both get back into the ring at the nine count.

They exchange shots, and then exchange roll-ups for two counts. Ruca delivers a powerbomb for another two count, and then puts her up top. Ruca goes for a suplex, but Jordan drops her with a few elbow strikes. Jordan goes for a 450 splash, but Ruca gets her knees up. Ruca goes for the Sol Snatcher, but Jordan counters and slams her down for a two count. Jordan delivers an enzuigiri and goes for another poison-rana, but Ruca delivers a reverse Alabama Slam into the turnbuckle. They go to the ropes, and then Jordan delivers an avalanche poison-rana. Jordan connects with One of a Kind and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still NXT Women’s North American Champion: Kelani Jordan

-After the match, Ruca holds Jordan’s hand in the air as Jordan celebrates the win.

Earlier today, Gallus took to X to address Tyriek Iwge and Tyson Dupont’s comments and tell them that they will see them on Tuesday.

Footage of the preshow match airs, in which Arianna Grace and Karmen Petrovic defeated Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx. Ava is with Grace and Petrovic backstage and congratulates them on their win. Grace says it was good that she was out there, and then Petrovic says she was the one who got the pin. Grace says they won’t team again, and then Petrovic says they can see who the better one is. Ava makes the match official for Tuesday.

NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Axiom and Nathan Frazer (c) vs. Chase University (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) (w/Riley Osborne and Thea Hail)

