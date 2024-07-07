Notes on McIntyre vs. Punk, Stephanie Vaquer, new AEW trademark, and a wardrobe malfunction

– According to Wrestling Observer Radio, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre at “SummerSlam” on August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio is not 100% locked in as of right now, but there is hope internally that they can do it there.

– Stephanie Vaquer reportedly has contract offers from both AEW and WWE.

– AEW has Filed a trademark for ‘Hologram’ In The ‘Digital Media’ category.

– From earlier tonight…

