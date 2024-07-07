New Bouts Announced For 7/10 Edition Of AEW Dynamite On TBS

The lineup for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite continued to take shape on Saturday night.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision from Southaven, MS., new matches were made official for the July 10 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Featured below is the updated lineup for the 7/10 show:

* Will Ospreay speaks

* Swerve Strickland returns

* Stampede Street Fight: Samoa Joe vs. Chris Jericho

* Global Glory 4-Way: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. PAC vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Finals: Bryan Danielson vs. Adam Page (Special Enforcer: Jeff Jarrett)

Join us here every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite results coverage.

