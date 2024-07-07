Marko Stunt answers Jack Perry’s TNT title open challenge

Marko Stunt, the former one third of the Jurassic Express team, made a surprise return to AEW last night on Collision to answer Jack Perry’s TNT title open challenge.

It was his first time in AEW ring since late 2021. He departed AEW in March 2022 after his contract was never renewed.

Stunt teamed with Perry as Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for most of his time in AEW prior to his departure.

The 27-year-old was unsuccessful in his quest to win the TNT title, with Perry winning the match.

Former best friend & Jurassic Express team mate MARKO STUNT has answered the challenge! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@boy_myth_legend | @realmarkostunt pic.twitter.com/0x9ZmtVyln — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 7, 2024

