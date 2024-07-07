Hangman Page advances to the Owen Hart Cup finals

Hangman Adam Page earned a spot in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournament after he beat Jay White last night on Collision, setting up what should be a banger of a match this Wednesday.

The former AEW World champion will now meet Bryan Danielson in the final and the winner of that match will go on to headline All In in Wembley Stadium against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World title.

The women’s tournament finals will see last year’s winner Willow Nightingale take on Mariah May, also taking place next Wednesday on Dynamite from Calgary.

