Drew McIntyre “suspended”

Jul 7, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce has just announced that Drew McIntyre is suspended for elbowing him. Both McIntyre and CM Punk have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions at last night’s Money in the Bank PLE.

