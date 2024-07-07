Drew McIntyre “suspended”

WWE RAW GM Adam Pearce has just announced that Drew McIntyre is suspended for elbowing him. Both McIntyre and CM Punk have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions at last night’s Money in the Bank PLE.

Last night in Toronto was emotionally charged in so many ways. Good and bad. Understatement.

I personally apologize for the interruption to the post show and my anger. Poor Jackie feared for her life. Understatement.

Decisions to be made regarding McIntyre/Punk. Understatement.

— Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) July 7, 2024