AEW Rampage Spoilers For 7/12/2024

Next week’s episode of AEW Rampage is in the can.

At the AEW Collision taping in Southaven, MS., matches and segments were taped for next week’s installment of the one-hour AEW on TNT show.

Featured below, courtesy of CageMatch.net, are complete spoilers.

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS (Taped On 7/6/2024)

* The Kings of the Black Throne (Brody King & Malakai Black) defeated The Premiere Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari)

* Roderick Strong defeated Ben Bishop

* Rey Fenix defeated Angelico, AR Fox, and Komander in a four-way match

* Thunder Rosa defeated Rachael Ellering

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo, Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) defeated Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

