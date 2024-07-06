Producers For WWE SmackDown Matches & Segments On 7/5 Revealed

Who helped put together the matches and segments featured on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown?

Featured below are a list of match and segment producers from the Friday, July 5, 2024 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

WWE SMACKDOWN PRODUCERS (7/5/2024)

* Men’s MITB segment: Jamie Noble

* Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell: Jason Jordan and Molly Holly

* Cody, KO, Orton promo: Jason Jordan

* Bayley vs. Piper Niven: Shane Helms

* Tag Titles: DIY vs. A-Town Down Under: Jamie Noble

* WWE Speed: Angelo Dawkins vs. Baron Corbin: Nick Aldis

* Dark: Tegan Nox vs. Blair Davenport: Nick Aldis

* Dark: IYO Sky vs. Naomi: Jason Jordan

* Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable: Jason Jordan

