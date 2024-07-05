Updated AEW Collision Lineup For 7/6: Match, Segment Added
Fans will hear from TNT Champion Jack Perry on Saturday night.
“The Scapegoat” has been announced for the July 6 episode of AEW Collision from Southaven, MS., as well as a new match featuring Riho going one-on-one against Lady Frost.
Here is the updated lineup for the 7/6 show:
* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Adam Page vs. Jay White
* Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora
* MJF kicks off the show
* Mark Briscoe Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. The Iron Savages
* Riho vs. Lady Frost
* We’ll hear from Jack Perry
#AEWCollision TOMORROW!@landerscenter | Southaven, MS
LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @tntdrama
RIHO vs Lady Frost
RIHO stepped up to take "The Professor's" exam last week on Collision, and TOMORROW The First #AEW Women's World Champion COLLIDES w/ @RealLadyFrost!
TOMORROW 8/7c on TNT pic.twitter.com/7EfVz5mf6j
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 5, 2024