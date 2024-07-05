Updated AEW Collision Lineup For 7/6: Match, Segment Added

Fans will hear from TNT Champion Jack Perry on Saturday night.

“The Scapegoat” has been announced for the July 6 episode of AEW Collision from Southaven, MS., as well as a new match featuring Riho going one-on-one against Lady Frost.

Here is the updated lineup for the 7/6 show:

* Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament: Adam Page vs. Jay White

* Toni Storm vs. Trish Adora

* MJF kicks off the show

* Mark Briscoe Kyle O’Reilly & Orange Cassidy vs. The Iron Savages

* Riho vs. Lady Frost

* We’ll hear from Jack Perry

#AEWCollision TOMORROW!@landerscenter | Southaven, MS

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @tntdrama RIHO vs Lady Frost

RIHO stepped up to take "The Professor's" exam last week on Collision, and TOMORROW The First #AEW Women's World Champion COLLIDES w/ @RealLadyFrost! TOMORROW 8/7c on TNT pic.twitter.com/7EfVz5mf6j — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 5, 2024

