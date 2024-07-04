Updated Lineup For TNA Slammiversary 2024 Pay-Per-View On July 20 In Montreal

The lineup for the TNA Slammiversary 2024 pay-per-view on July 20 continues to take shape.

On Thursday night’s TNA iMPACT on AXS TV from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA., Joe Hendry defeated Jake Something and Frankie Kazarian defeated Mike Santana in the final two Road To Slammiversary Qualifier matches to round out the six-man match for the TNA World Championship at the upcoming PPV show in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Additionally, it was announced during the 7/4 episode of TNA iMPACT that AJ Francis of First Class will be squaring off against PCO at TNA Slammiversary 2024, where his International Heavyweight Wrestling Championship will be on-the-line. His TNA Digital Media Championship will also be up for grabs if he successfully retains it on the 7/11 episode of TNA iMPACT against Rhino.

Also scheduled for the 7/20 PPV in Montreal, Quebec, Canada:

* Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Ash By Elegance (TNA Knockouts Title)

* Mustafa Ali (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (TNA X-Division Title)

* AJ Francis (c) vs. PCO (TNA Digital Media & International Heavyweight Title)

* Moose (c) vs. Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin vs. Nic Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Joe Hendry (TNA World Title)

Join us here on 7/20 for live TNA Slammiversary 2024 results.

BREAKING: If @AJFrancis410 retains NEXT WEEK on #TNAiMPACT he will defend both the TNA Digital Media Championship AND International Heavyweight Wrestling Championship against @PCOisNotHuman at #TNASlammiversary on July 20! Streaming LIVE on TNA+ from the Verdun Auditorium in… pic.twitter.com/JR0XVUMt2K — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 5, 2024

