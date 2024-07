Ricochet update, new WWE trademark, Athena defending her title

– According to Fightful Select, Ricochet’s agent was backstage at AEW “Dynamite” on Wednesday night.

– Athena defends the Ring of Honor Women’s World Championship against Queen Aminata at “ROH “Death Before Dishonor” on July 26th in Arlington, Texas.

– WWE have filed for the trademark ‘New Blood Rising’.

New Blood Rising was a WCW PPV in 2000.

