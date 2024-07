Xavier Woods defeats Nathan Frazier to advance to the finals of the #1 Contender’s Tournament

TODAY on #WWESpeed! Only one spot remains. Who will be the first to challenge @AndradeElIdolo THIS FRIDAY?! Will it be @WWEFrazer or @AustinCreedWins? pic.twitter.com/WlaMqWxPoK — WWE (@WWE) July 3, 2024

Andrade vs Xavier Woods for the WWE Speed Championship set for this Friday.

