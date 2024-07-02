Thunder Rosa on Rhea Ripley marrying Buddy Matthews

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, AEW star Thunder Rosa discussed WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recently getting married to AEW wrestler Buddy Matthews, and how that could potentially affect the WWE storyline involving Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, and Liv Morgan. She said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com):

“We’re not in the ‘super kayfabe’ like we were in the 1980s or ’90s. I feel like some people understand this as a work, and some don’t understand it as a work. Kayfabe, I believe in some aspects, is almost dead unless they have real heat. Everyone handles their personal life differently. Some people love to put everything out [on display]. Others chose not to put everything out. I still think it’s going to work. You can always have a side piece.”

