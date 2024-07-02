Mercedes Mone on the Paige/Saraya injury: “I was so depressed by it”

Mercedes Monè (via HOT 97 interview) was asked what she thought when there was talks of her being by an unsafe worker around the time of the Paige/Saraya injury:

“I was so depressed by it. — that definitely sent me on a spiral of depression because wrestling has always been my biggest goal and dream, and Ive always wanted to be the greatest at it. So to hear any kinda noise that people might not think you’re safe, it wasn’t even the boys in the back, it’s just the fans thinking you’re not safe. It’s scary sometimes but thats the business that we’re in.

You never know when you’re gonna get hurt or know when you’re gonna sprain something, break a neck, break a knee, its just the business. You have to go out there knowing that you’re gonna put your life on the line, but we do everything we can to protect each other and unfortunately that happened.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

