Eric Bischoff says Mercedes Mone isn’t working, Khan killed her character

Eric Bischoff says Mercedes Mone isn’t working bc Tony Khan f***** it up “You killed her character before a bell ever rang.” (Wise Choices / 83 Weeks)pic.twitter.com/aP9JncjIGL — Vick (@Vick_8122) June 29, 2024

Eric Bischoff says Mercedes Mone isn’t working because Tony Khan f***** it up “ & killed her character before a bell ever rang.”

(Wise Choices / 83 Weeks)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email