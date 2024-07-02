Asuka update, WWE stars booked by Josh Barnett

Jul 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Just announced WWE’s Brutus and Julius Creed are coming to GCW Josh Barnett’s:

– “(Asuka) not expected back by the end of the year, according to people in WWE.

But anything can happen, don’t know the type of surgery yet,”

Source: Sean Ross Sapp, FightfulSelect Q&A

