Asuka update, WWE stars booked by Josh Barnett
– Just announced WWE’s Brutus and Julius Creed are coming to GCW Josh Barnett’s:
From the amateur wrestling mats, to the ring of @WWENXT, this pair of brutes are now storming their way to Bloodsport mat.
Brutus and Julius Creed are coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XI.
Get your tickets while they last – https://t.co/8RHBkRwkdg pic.twitter.com/D5RSDfOPX4
— (@JoshLBarnett) July 2, 2024
– “(Asuka) not expected back by the end of the year, according to people in WWE.
But anything can happen, don’t know the type of surgery yet,”
Source: Sean Ross Sapp, FightfulSelect Q&A