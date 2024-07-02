Asuka update, WWE stars booked by Josh Barnett

– Just announced WWE’s Brutus and Julius Creed are coming to GCW Josh Barnett’s:

From the amateur wrestling mats, to the ring of @WWENXT, this pair of brutes are now storming their way to Bloodsport mat.

Brutus and Julius Creed are coming to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport XI.

Get your tickets while they last – https://t.co/8RHBkRwkdg pic.twitter.com/D5RSDfOPX4

— (@JoshLBarnett) July 2, 2024