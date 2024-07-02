6/28/24 AEW Rampage Viewership

The viewership numbers are in for the June 28th edition of AEW Rampage on the TNT network.

According to Programming Insider and later confirmed by WrestleNomics, Rampage drew 303,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.09 in the 18-49 demographic. This is down from the June 21st episode, which drew 328,000 viewers and scored a rating of 0.12 in the key demo. This show was taped at the PPL Center along with AEW Collision on June 20th.

This was the final Rampage before Forbidden Door, which took place on Sunday at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York.

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

