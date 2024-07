Wrestle Dynasty announced for the Tokyo Dome

Wrestle Dynasty is announced for January 5th 2025 at The Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan

The PPV will feature talents from CMLL, AEW, NJPW, ROH, & STARDOM

NJPW x AEW x CMLL x ROH x STARDOM WRESTLE DYNASTY in the TOKYO DOME JANUARY 5! Big details on how to be there ringside coming soon!https://t.co/wUmkZ8Uuba#njpw #njwd pic.twitter.com/j2hVzXF6Ac — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 1, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email