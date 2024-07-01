Three new champions crowned at Forbidden Door 2024

Three new champions were crowned at Forbidden Door last night, with Jack Perry unsurprisingly winning the ladder match to become the TNT champion, Mercedes Mone winning the NJPW Strong Women’s title, and Jon Moxley losing the NJPW title to Tetsuya Naito.

Perry was the first one to win the title in a match filled with several high spots, ladders, and tables. The self-proclaimed scapegoat won the match after Mark Briscoe attempted to climb the ladder but Perry cut him off by nailing him with another ladder and chair shots multiple times, allowing him enough time to climb and grab the hanging TNT title.

Mercedes Mone is now Mone-two-belts after she defeated Stephanie Vaquer to claim the NJPW Strong Women’s title while also holding on to the TBS title. Mone entered as the crowd favorite but the New York crowd quickly turned on her. Mone won the match after she hit her Mone Maker finisher and then applied the crossface, with Vaquer tapping out.

This is the title that Mone was originally penned to win last year but suffered a broken foot while wrestling Willow Nightingale in the final of the tournament. Nightingale won that match after an audible was called by Mone.

Moxley’s run with the IWGP World title came to an end at Forbidden Door, catching people by surprise, although betting odds were clearly in favor of his opponent. Tetsuya Naito regained the title from Moxley after Moxley took it away from him at the Windy City Riot show this past April. Naito beat Moxley with his Destino finisher to end Moxley’s run after just 79 days.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

