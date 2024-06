Shinsuke Nakamura was a cornerman Saturday night

WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura was a cornerman for Rei Tsuruya for his fight against Carlos Hernandez

Tsuruya ended up winning the fight.

Full interview with wrestling legend Shinsuke Nakamura, who cornered Rei Tsuruya earlier tonight. (Come for Nakamura, stay for my Macho Man Randy Savage impression) pic.twitter.com/6a6WdSyAIq — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 30, 2024

