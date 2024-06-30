Mercedes Mone: “I have AEW creative control”

While speaking to TMZ.com, Mercedes Moné commented on if she has “creative control” in AEW…

“I feel like here at AEW, all of my dreams and opportunities are just endless, so of course, being the TBS Champion, and this Sunday at Forbidden Door, I’m about to be a two-time champion. I’m going to be the TBS Champion and the New Japan Strong Champion, so yes, this little creativity that I have of taking all the belts and going global is beautiful. I got this [championship]. I think just every single week you got to watch. Yes, I have AEW creative control, but I work with Tony Khan very closely, so it’s great. It’s a great combo.”

Mercedes also said the following about a potential WWE return…

“I have everything I want right now, so I’m happy. Make sure everybody watch this Sunday’s Forbidden Door live on pay-per-view, or come get tickets at Ticketmaster.”

