WWE Announces New Segment For 7/2 Episode Of NXT On USA

A big contract signing segment has been announced for next week’s WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 “go-home” show.

On Saturday, WWE confirmed the addition of a contract signing for the WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 main event world title four-way between Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Shawn Spears and Ethan Page for the July 2 episode of WWE NXT.

Featured below is the updated lineup for next week’s show.

* Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright

* Street Fight: Michin vs. Jaida Parker

* Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice face off

* New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

* Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Je’Von Evans contract signing for NXT Heatwave

Join us here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results.

Get ready for chaos. We will make the Fatal 4-Way Match for the NXT Championship at #NXTHeatwave official with a Contract Signing THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/35P9JtBnRL — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 29, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

