WWE Announces New Segment For 7/2 Episode Of NXT On USA

Jun 29, 2024 - by Matt Boone

A big contract signing segment has been announced for next week’s WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 “go-home” show.

On Saturday, WWE confirmed the addition of a contract signing for the WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 main event world title four-way between Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Shawn Spears and Ethan Page for the July 2 episode of WWE NXT.

Featured below is the updated lineup for next week’s show.

* Wendy Choo vs. Carlee Bright
* Street Fight: Michin vs. Jaida Parker
* Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice face off
* New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger
* Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Je’Von Evans contract signing for NXT Heatwave

Join us here every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results.

