WWE held a WWE Speed taping on Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, NY.

Below are complete spoilers.

WWE SPEED ON X SPOILERS (Taped On 6/28)

* The New Day’s Xavier Woods defeated WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Nathan Frazer. After the match, Woods cut a promo and said he is getting a title shot soon.

* Andrade (c) defeated The New Day’s Xavier Woods to retain his WWE Speed Championship.

