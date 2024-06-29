NXT star answers open challenge at tonight’s TNA tapings (spoiler)

Jun 29, 2024 - by James Walsh

The working relationship between WWE and TNA, specifically NXT and TNA, continues to grow strong.

This evening TNA conducted its latest TV tapings at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. On the show Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace held an open challenge, which was answered by NXT star Izzi Dame. Grace would go on to successfully defend the title.

