WWE SmackDown Results 6/28/24

The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2024 continues tonight at “The Mecca.”

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c tonight on FOX from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

On tap for tonight’s live two-hour WWE on FOX prime time blue brand program is three qualifying matches for the WWE Money In The Bank ladder matches scheduled for the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event on July 6 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

LA Knight vs. Logan Paul vs. Santos Escobar is scheduled as the men’s qualifier bout, while Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae vs. Jade Cargill and Naomi vs. Blair Davenport vs. Indi Hartwell are set for the women’s qualifiers.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony with Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa and “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, June 28, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/28/2024)

As always, “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started, and then we shoot to a look at the city of New York as Corey Graves welcomes us to the show. He talks about iconic Madison Square Garden, where tonight’s show is being held.

The Bloodline Brawls With Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens

We see arrival shots for LA Knight, Logan Paul and Jade Cargill as we see the first shot inside Madison Square Garden, where a packed house is ready for the start of this week’s show. Graves introduces a video package looking at what went down last week with The Bloodline.

Solo Sikoa telling Paul Heyman that Roman Reigns isn’t coming back is shown, as is the violent debut of Jacob Fatu. After the package wraps up, a vehicle is shown arriving as Heyman is standing waiting. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa emerge, as Heyman asks where Jacob Fatu is. Fans in the background are loudly chanting “We want Roman!”

Sikoa walks right past Heyman without answering and in our single-camera Goodfellas kitchen scene shot of the evening, we follow Sikoa as he leads The Bloodline straight through to Gorilla position and ultimately, out to the entrance area towards the ring.

They stop when Heyman points out Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens arriving and marching straight out towards the ring as well. All six men square off and Graves and Wade Barrett talk on commentary about how they’re picking up right where last week’s SmackDown left off. Fans go nuts as all six guys powder out to separate areas for a wild brawl to start the show.

As the fight splinters out through the crowd, Owens lays one of The Bloodline guys out on a table and climbs up to a balcony. He hits a wild balcony dive to put his opposition through the table. Security led by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis rushes to the scene to restore order as we head into our first commercial break of the evening.

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens Continue To Raise Hell

When we return, security is surrounding the ring, where Nick Aldis is talking to Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, who are still in the ring. The Bloodline don’t seem to be around any longer. Aldis asks them to leave so they can start the show. Cody says this is the best part of the show. “Bring ’em down!”

A security guard goes on to try and force them to leave, but gets taken out by an RKO from Orton. Other security guards hit the ring, but Cody and Owens help take them out one-by-one as well. Owens hits a Stunner and Orton an RKO and Rhodes a Cross-Rhodes on the last few, as the crowd goes wild and Aldis storms to the back.

Each guy then takes a turn sending a message to The Bloodline, vowing to put them down once and for all in their scheduled six-man tag-team match at the upcoming WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event next weekend at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Cody also mentions how he should be defending his title against someone tonight but instead he’s fighting a battle against The Bloodline that he thought he already finished at WrestleMania XL. Aldis returns with armed police officers, all with a hand on their side-arms, as they head to the ring looking more than ready to do whatever necessary to get these three out of the ring. Cody wraps up on the mic, his music hits and the three eventually leave.

Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifier

Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae

Graves and Barrett mention our first of three advertised Money In The Bank qualifying matches scheduled for tonight coming up as our first bout of the evening. The official graphic for Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LeRae flashes on the screen with the “Up Next” logo as we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

When we return, we see exclusive footage from the break of Cody, Randy and Kevin heading to the back and then being followed by Aldis, who gets stopped for an interview by Kayla Braxton. Even though it’s her last night in WWE, he says things are too busy right now for him to talk.

Back inside the arena, the Candice LeRae and Tiffany Stratton each make their respective ring walks, and then Jade Cargill gets the big elaborate entrance. The bell sounds and we see LeRae and Stratton join forces to get the early jump on Cargill. Cargill avoids a double suplex and takes both out with a double clothesline.

Cargill military presses one onto the other on the floor from the ring. After that, we see Nia Jax hit the scene and begin walking to the ring. Bianca Belair runs out behind her and the two begin jawing at each other as we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. We return and see the two still at ringside.

The match spills out to the floor, where Nia Jax nearly gets involved, but Belair runs over and stops her. As the referee is dealing with this, Indi Hartwell appears out of nowhere behind Cargill and runs her face-first into the ring post. Back in the ring, Stratton hits the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win to qualify for the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match. Stratton and Jax celebrate afterwards.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women’s Money In The Bank: Tiffany Stratton

Backstage With Naomi, Bayley & Blair Davenport

Backstage, Naomi is shown stretching when WWE Women’s Champion Bayley approaches her. They talk about Stratton and Jax being annoying. They agree that Naomi will win tonight’s qualifier and the Money in the Bank, but Naomi points out when she does, she’ll have to cash in on Bayley eventually. Blair Davenport comes in and tells Naomi she isn’t even going to win tonight.

Nick Aldis Handles G.M. Business Backstage

We head to another commercial break. When we return, Nick Aldis talks to The Street Profits and B-Fab. They want The Bloodline tonight. He says maybe next week. Pretty Deadly returns and pitch “Pretty Deadly The Musical” to the SmackDown G.M. B-Fab criticizes “The Backstreet Boys” for interrupting them. The Street Profits suggest a match against Pretty Deadly. Aldis likes that idea.

Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifier

Logan Paul vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar

The Progressive Match Flo of the week video looks at the events that went down last week between Logan Paul, LA Knight and Santos Escobar, which set up their triple-threat Money In The Bank qualifier scheduled for tonight. After it wraps up, Santos Escobar makes his way out accompanied by Legado Del Fantasma.

After he settles in the ring, his music dies down and the familiar sounds of LA Knight’s theme hits. “The Mega Star” emerges and heads to the ring to a big pop from the MSG crowd. Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks is shown in the front row in the crowd to a big pop from his hometown crowd.

As Knight settles in the ring, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return, we see Heyman talking to Sikoa. He says Cody, Randy and Kevin have all been removed from MSG by the NYPD. He asks Solo what the hell are they doing tonight. “And please tell me, where is Jacob Fatu.”

Sikoa says he hears him. Heyman is his ‘Wise Man.’ He said Heyman told him Jacob Fatu was too dangerous. So he’s not here. He says Heyman is his “Wise Man” and he’s gonna make that official tonight. He walks off as Heyman looks confused. Back inside the arena, Graves touts tonight being WWE’s 32nd TV sellout, 47th event sellout in 2024 as Logan Paul heads to the ring.

The WWE United States Champion wraps up a quick promo on his way to the ring in red, white and blue ring gear, where he introduces Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton to get cheap heel heat. The two come to the ring together where Haliburton and Brunson from the Knights have a cool face-to-face staredown.

Paul settles inside the squared circle with Knight and Escobar, the bell sounds and this men’s Money In The Bank qualifier gets officially off-and-running. Escobar and Paul get an early two-on-one jump on Knight.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

