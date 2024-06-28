WWE Money In The Bank Store Announcement For Toronto

WWE announced the launch of the new WWE Money In The Bank Store in Toronto, Ontario, Canada ahead of the WWE Money In The Bank 2024 premium live event at Scotiabank Arena next weekend.

WWE Money in the Bank Store comes to Toronto

Get ready, Canada, to shop the official WWE Money in the Bank Store located at the REC Room in Toronto!

Shop the largest collection of WWE Money in the Bank merchandise under one roof when the WWE Money in the Bank Store comes to Toronto! This is your chance to get your hands on exclusive merchandise, including replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles, mini-titles and so much more!

The WWE Money in the Bank Store is a Fanatics experience and will be free and open to the public.

Location

The REC Room 255 Bremner Blvd.

Toronto, ON, M5V 3M9

Store Hours

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Saturday: 10 a.m. to midnight

Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

