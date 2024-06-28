Updated Lineup For 7/6 WWE Money in the Bank

Following this week’s WWE SmackDown, here is the updated lineup for Money in the Bank which takes place on Saturday, July 6 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

World Heavyweight Championship Match : Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins

If Priest retains, Rollins can’t challenge for the title ever again as long as Priest is champion. If Rollins wins, Priest exits The Judgment Day

: Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins Intercontinental Championship Match : Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match : Jey Uso vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. TBD

: Jey Uso vs. Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. TBD Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match: IYO SKY vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. TBD

