TNA iMPACT Matches For Next Week On 7/4
The lineup for next week’s TNA iMPACT is starting to take shape.
Scheduled for the Thursday, July 4 episode at 8/7c on AXS TV is a pair of Road To Slammiversary Qualifying matches, with Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana, and Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something announced.
Also announced for the show is Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat and Eddie & Alisha Edwards vs. Matt & Rebecca Hardy.
@JEFFHARDYBRAND and @MATTHARDYBRAND w/@RebyHardy are calling all creatures to the 2300 Arena THIS WEEKEND!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 28, 2024
.@RootsRadicals01 is giving SPITFIRE their biggest challenge yet.. EACH OTHER! @JodyThreat @DaniLuna_pro
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 28, 2024