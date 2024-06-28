TNA iMPACT Matches For Next Week On 7/4

The lineup for next week’s TNA iMPACT is starting to take shape.

Scheduled for the Thursday, July 4 episode at 8/7c on AXS TV is a pair of Road To Slammiversary Qualifying matches, with Frankie Kazarian vs. Mike Santana, and Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something announced.

Also announced for the show is Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat and Eddie & Alisha Edwards vs. Matt & Rebecca Hardy.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

