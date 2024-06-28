Joe Hendry Comments On Disruptive Behavior Campaign, Surprise NXT Debut

Joe Hendry recently appeared as a guest on “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the red hot TNA Wrestling star spoke about his “I Believe In Joe Hendry” / “Say His Name And He Appears” campaign and his recent appearance in NXT.

“I think this whole campaign that I’ve been doing is based on disruptive behavior, and I think that every act has to be more disruptive than the last [laughs],” Hendry said. “So for it to continue, and that’s why it’s been ascending, my song got in the charts, it blew up on TikTok, now we’ve had the NXT thing.”

Hendry added, “There’s a lot of people who can tell me, this is impossible or that’s impossible. But we’re in a time in the business where anything can happen.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

