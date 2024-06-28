Cody Rhodes Says Triple H Has An Open Mind As WWE’s CCO

Cody Rhodes recently appeared as a guest on Behind The Turnbuckle with Jonathan Coachman for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, “The American Nightmare” spoke about veterans having an open mind as the industry continues to change over time.

“Have an open mind. A lot of the luminaries, legends, old-timers, when they mix with the modern locker room, the mistake is made of, ‘this is the only way it’s meant to be done. These are the rules. They are rigid, they are firm,'” Rhodes said. “You’ve seen this generation coming up of Gen Z. We see a lot of it at the Nightmare Factory. That doesn’t work. That type of motivation doesn’t work. ‘I did it all and I was at the top of my game so you have to listen to everything I’m saying.’ I’ve noticed talent, especially younger talent, are more independent-minded than they’ve ever been. They’re more strong-willed than they’ve ever been about what they can do. If you’re one of these guys coming in, having an open mind is the greatest thing ever.”

Rhodes continued, “Triple H being the prime example. He could have easily taken (Killer) Kowalski’s rules, ‘this is how it’s done and how we do it.’ Vince’s (McMahon) rules, ‘this is how it’s done and how we do it.’ Instead, having an open mind. Those rules will always be there. The classic things like less is more. That stuff will always be there for us to look back and say, ‘that’s why they worked. We should continue to apply them.’ That’s the number one thing I like when I see a veteran talent, when they have an open mind and are willing to have fun. It’s a goofy industry. There are serious angles and life and death. In my case, there have been so many things that are real to me. Also, this is fun and this is a family show and entertainment. Generationally, fathers and sons. Mothers and daughters. To be open to, there are a bazillion ways to do this, as long as the crowds are coming and making noise, there are a lot of ways to do it. Having an open mind is huge.”

Check out the complete interview at Apple.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

