Match set for AEW All In

Jun 27, 2024 - by James Walsh

A big match has been announced for AEW All In 2024.

MJF challenged Daniel Garcia to face him at the pay-per-view event, which takes place on August 25th from Wembley Stadium in London, England. Garcia didn’t take long to respond, and accepted the Salt of the Earth’s challenge.

