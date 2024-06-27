Mark Henry defends Vince McMahon: “I never saw none of that”

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Mark Henry was on The Domenick Nati Show today. Here is what was discussed.

(0:00) What the f–k does Chael Sonnen know about Vince McMahon? He wasn’t there! I doubt he ever even met Vince.”I never saw none of that”

(2:39) There was a lot of racism when he first started wrestling. There was no HR and they only allowed one Black guy in each territory

(4:30) He got his first job so he can buy Magic Johnson’s sneakers and when he told Magic the story at the ’96 Olympics there were both crying on the airplane

(6:36) He once slammed a fan at the mall for jumping on his back

