Mark Henry defends Vince McMahon: “I never saw none of that”

Jun 27, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

Mark Henry was on The Domenick Nati Show today. Here is what was discussed.

(0:00) What the f–k does Chael Sonnen know about Vince McMahon? He wasn’t there! I doubt he ever even met Vince.”I never saw none of that”
(2:39) There was a lot of racism when he first started wrestling. There was no HR and they only allowed one Black guy in each territory
(4:30) He got his first job so he can buy Magic Johnson’s sneakers and when he told Magic the story at the ’96 Olympics there were both crying on the airplane
(6:36) He once slammed a fan at the mall for jumping on his back

