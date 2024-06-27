Hulk Hogan puts over Bron Breakker, and last night’s AEW Dynamite viewership is in

– Hulk Hogan believes Bron Breakker can be on the next Steve Austin or The Rock

Speaking on the Sportskeeda WrestleBinge YouTube show with the legendary Bill Apter, Hogan was asked about his thoughts on Breakker, which was nothing but praise.’

“He’s wise beyond his years, To be that intense and to know that the red light is on and be able to stay in that zone, it’s very impressive. If they do the right thing with him, that could be the next Stone Cold, Rock, or Hulk Hogan. He could be the guy,” said Hogan.

Hogan continued, “He can go, from what I see. He’s been broke in the correct way. He’s put time in. He’s ready to go. Moving forward, I hope he learns and picks up more wisdom. Some guys are in the business for 15 to 20 years, they think they’re smart and they’re main event guys, but they never figure it out. I hope Bron Breakker figures it out. If he does, he’s going to be hard to deal with.”

Source: Sportskeeda WrestleBinge

– Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS pulled in 680,000 viewers, up from last week’s show, which did 502,000.

The show drew a 0.22 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.16. WrestleNomics reported the numbers.

