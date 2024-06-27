Dijak Reveals He Has Been Released From WWE

Fans will have to feast their eyes on Dijak elsewhere from now on.

The WWE NXT Superstar surfaced on social media on Thursday with an open letter announcing he has parted ways with WWE.

“Here’s the truth. WWE never negotiated with me,” Dijak began. “We attempted to negotiate and they stonewalled us. They never made me a single offer, then they informed me they would not renew my contract at the eleventh hour. 2 months ago I was in one of the best matches in NXT history, and a top match of WrestleMania weekend. On taht day, a top executive in WWE told me I was ‘crushing it.’ I was slated to feud for the NXT title but I got called up to RAW instead.”

He continued, “I consistently outperformed everyone’s expectations, especially throughout 2023 and early 2024. I never complained about anything or was difficult to work with. I tirelessly pitched ideas to anyone who would listen, as recently as the day before I was notified. I never once missed a booking, and I was injured 1 time in 7 years for 3 months. I’m thankful, disappointed, but also excited. This has lit a fire under me to relentlessly prove myself to the world. All I ever wanted was a fair shot and now I have the opportunity to go out and take it. That’s enough talk, now it’ time to Do or Dijak.”

Donovan Dijak is now accepting bookings at BookDijak@gmail.com.

We will keep you posted.

