Bret Hart surprises Dax Harwood on this 40th birthday (video), happy birthday to Arianna Grace
– Bret Hart surprises Dax Harwood….
Maria & Cash got me a gift for my 40th birthday.
Never in a million years did I think I’d get to this point in my career, but here we are.
What a life. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/aeKeI6QW8x
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 26, 2024
– Happy 27th to Arianna Grace…
The countdown to Miss NXT’s champagne birthday begins! Bubbles and bubbly to start off the festivities! ⭐️ #champagnebirthday #goldenbirthday pic.twitter.com/PYqAggbeeC
— Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) June 26, 2024