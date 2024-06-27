Bret Hart surprises Dax Harwood on this 40th birthday (video), happy birthday to Arianna Grace

– Bret Hart surprises Dax Harwood….

Maria & Cash got me a gift for my 40th birthday.

Never in a million years did I think I’d get to this point in my career, but here we are.

What a life. Love you all. pic.twitter.com/aeKeI6QW8x

— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) June 26, 2024