David Sahadi Joins MLW as Executive Producer

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

New York, NY – Major League Wrestling (MLW) is thrilled to announce that David Sahadi, an award winning figure in the world of professional wrestling production, has joined the company as an Executive Producer.

Sahadi brings over three decades of experience in wrestling entertainment, having previously worked with industry giants such as WWE and Impact Wrestling. Known for his visionary storytelling and innovative production techniques, Sahadi is expected to elevate MLW’s presentation to new heights.

“David Sahadi is the creative force behind some of the most iconic production and marketing in wrestling, ” said Court Bauer, CEO of MLW. “David has redefined hype for promotions, talent, and their stories giving us all goosebumps in its presentation. His unparalleled expertise and creative genius will be instrumental in shaping the future of MLW. We are excited to see the new heights our content will reach with David at the helm.”

Sahadi expressed his enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “Joining MLW is an incredible opportunity. The passion and potential within this company are unmatched, and I look forward to bringing my experience and creativity to help MLW grow and captivate audiences around the world.”

Fans can look forward to fresh, compelling content and an enhanced viewing experience as Sahadi takes the reins of MLW’s production.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and Tampa.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including MLW Fusion on beIN Sports in the U.S. and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

