6/26/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Live in the arena, MJF makes his way to the ring, as Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Buffalo, New York.

—

Before MJF can talk, Daniel Garcia interrupts. MJF says he is glad the people love Garcia, but tells him to tread lightly. Garcia thanks MJF for saving him last week and says MJF has now inserted himself into his business. Garcia says he is going to do something that nobody in the back has ever done: say something nice about MJF. Garcia says while MJF was going around the world as the World Champion, he had a conversation with him that lit a fire underneath him. Garcia says he racked up enough wins to challenge MJF for the title, but it was one of the most embarrassing nights of his life.

Garcia says that loss sent him on a run like he had never had before and now he is someone who the people respect. Garcia says he wants to be the backbone and the foundation of AEW, and thanks MJF again. Garcia says if MJF is two-faced tonight, the whole city of Buffalo will come for his head. MJF says he did not come out to run down Buffalo, but he did come out to promote his match against Hechicero this Sunday and his appearance on Collision on July 6th. MJF says he also had plans to call Garcia out because he has a question for him. MJF thanks Garcia and shakes his hand, and then says no one has ever talked about the nice things he does in the back. MJF says none of the guys in the back are on his level, but there is one guy getting closer and closer.

MJF says he gave Garcia a title match because he earned it, unlike everybody else who he faced. MJF says they are two undersized guys from New York, but they don’t have a whole lot of bark and bite. MJF says when he gave Garcia the chance, he beat him without breaking a sweat, but not Garcia is better than he has ever been. MJF says maybe it’s time that he gets one more shot at the king, and then challenges Garcia to a match at All In. Before Garcia can answer, Will Ospreay interrupts.

Ospreay says he appreciates Garcia and loves the way he has been doing it lately. Ospreay says he will defend the AEW International Championship against Garcia next week, and then says he will also defend the AEW World Championship against him as well. Garcia accepts and they shake hands. MJF stares down Ospreay as he leaves the ring. Before Garcia can accept MJF’s challenge, MJF interrupts and tells Garcia to focus on Ospreay before leaving the ring.

—

Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana are backstage. Strickland asks Ospreay why he is already offering World title matches before Forbidden Door. Strickland says Ospreay can’t carry the weight of two worlds on his shoulders, but he better hold up his end of the main event tonight.

—

Bryan Danielson joins the commentary team for the opening match.

Match 1 – Trios Tag Team Match

Los Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, and Titan) vs. The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, and Wheeler Yuta)

Castagnoli and Takagi start the match. Takagi sends him off the ropes, but Castagnoli drops him with a shoulder tackle. Castagnoli applies a side-headlock, and then they exchange shoulder tackles. They exchange more shots and Castagnoli goes for an uppercut in the corner, but Takagi dodges and drops Castagnoli with a hip-t0ss. Yuta and Takahashi tag in, and Takahashi takes advantage with a few quick strikes and a hurricanrana. Takahashi delivers a corner clothesline, and then he and Takagi double-team Yuta and drop him with a double shoulder tackle. Titan tags in and delivers a corner clothesline to Yuta. Titan drops Yuta with a cross-body and dropkicks him to the floor. Titan takes Yuta out with a dive through the ropes and gets him back into the ring for a two count. Titan kicks Yuta a few times, but Yuta comes back with a Manhattan Drop and an enzuigiri.

Castagnoli tags back in, but Titan delivers a quick combination and comes off the ropes. Castagnoli catches him and delivers a back-breaker, and then Yuta and Moxley send Takahashi and Takagi to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli is still in control of Titan. Yuta and Wheeler take Takahashi and Takagi to the outside and Moxley slams Takahashi into the barricade. Titan comes back with a trip and a stomp to Castagnoli, but Moxley tags in. Titan chops Moxley, and then connects with a heel kick before tagging in Takagi. Takagi knocks Yuta to the floor and clotheslines Moxley in the corner. Takagi delivers right hands, but Castagnoli comes in to break it up. Takagi delivers corner clotheslines to both of them, and then drops them with a double DDT. Takagi delivers a brain buster to Yuta, and then exchanges elbow strikes with Moxley. They exchange clotheslines, and then Takagi takes advantage with a clothesline. Yuta and Takahashi tag in and exchange shots. Takahashi kicks Yuta into the ropes, but Yuta comes back with a German suplex.

Takahashi gets back to his feet and delivers a Death Valley Driver for a two count. Takahashi sends Moxley back to the floor, but Moxley comes back and hits Takahashi with a chair, and the referee calls for the bell.

Winners via disqualification: Los Ingobernables de Japon

-After the match, all six men brawl in the ring, and then Tetsuya Naito’s music hits. Naito walks slowly down the ramp, but Moxley charges at him and they brawl. Back in the ring, Takagi delivers the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes, but Danielson gets into the ring to back him away. Danielson and Takagi stare each other down without coming to blows.

—

Match 2 – Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament – Quarterfinal Match

Jay White (w/Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson) vs. Rey Fenix (w/Alex Abrahantes and Penta El Zero Miedo)

Before the match begins, the referee ejects everyone from ringside. The bell rings, and Fenix gets a roll-up for a two count. White comes back with a knee strike and a few chops into the corner. White kicks Fenix in the midsection and drives his shoulder into him a few times. White delivers a few back elbow strikes and follows with a chop. Fenix comes back with a hurricanrana and charges, but White sends him to the apron. Fenix comes back with a chop and follows with a springboard arm-drag. Fenix sends White to the outside with a dropkick and follows with a dive through the ropes. Fenix kicks White in the face and goes to the ropes, but White trips him up. White delivers an uppercut in the corner and follows with a neck-breaker over his knee for a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, White stands on Fenix’s head, but Fenix comes back with a few chops. White delivers a chop of his own, but Fenix delivers a thrust kick and then follows with a second kick and a splash from the top for a two count. Fenix gets a sunset flip for another two count, but White comes back with a DDT. White follows with brain buster and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out at two. White applies a sleeper hold, but Fenix rolls through for a two count. White slams Fenix down and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out at two again. White goes for the Bladerunner, but Fenix rolls through for a two count. White goes the Bladerunner again, but Fenix gets free and kicks White in the head. Fenix goes for a pile-driver, but White counters with a Bladerunner for the pin fall.

Winner: Jay White

-After the match, Robinson and The Gunns return to the ring and celebrate with White, but they are interrupted by The Patriarchy. Christian Cage gets on the ring steps, and he and White stare each other down. The Bang Bang gang invites them into the ring, but the Patriarchy backs up the ramp.

—

Matthew and Nicholas Jackson are backstage. Nicholas says The Acclaimed took advantage of them last week, but when the titles are on the line the result will be a bit different. Matthew says they are still the champions, and Kazuchika Okada is still the Continental Champion. Matthew says Jack Perry will be the TNT Champion after Forbidden Door, and they are entering their own wild card into the Owen Hart Tournament next week, who will go on to win the World title so that they will have all the gold and power in AEW.

—

The Acclaimed make their way to the ring. Max Caster says they beat The Young Bucks last week and earned a title shot, and says they exposed the Bucks for being the soft EVPs that they are. Caster says the Bucks can’t run a company right and now they can’t run from a fight. Anthony Bowens says all they have to do is beat the Bucks one more time and says the Bucks won’t have any excuses the next time they face off. Bowens says the next time they meet, they will be the new and two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions. Before they can scissor in the ring, The Elite interrupt.

Okada tells Bowens to “scissor me, bitch,” and then Matthew tells everyone to shut up. Nicholas says they are challenging The Acclaimed to a trios match at Forbidden Door. Billy Gunn says he has no idea what they were saying and then says he knows how to deal with EVPs. Gunn says he knows people in high places, including a president. Hiroshi Tanahashi appears on the screen, and it is revealed that he will team with The Acclaimed at Forbidden Door.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe, and Orange Cassidy backstage. Cassidy says they are known as The Conglomeration now, and then Briscoe hypes up all of their upcoming matches. O’Reilly hypes up what all Briscoe has helped him with and cuts a promo like Briscoe. Briscoe says he loves it, and then cuts a promo on Zack Sabre Jr., who will face O’Reilly tonight and Cassidy on Sunday.

—

Match 3 – Trios Tag Team Match

Anna Jay, Harley Cameron, and Saraya vs. Mariah May, Mina Shirakawa, and Toni Storm (w/Luther)

Jay and Shirakawa start the match. They lock up, and Jay backs her into the ropes. Shirakawa goes for a clothesline, but Jay blocks it. Shirakawa gets free of Jay, and then trips her up and kicks her in the back. Shirakawa delivers a forearm shot, and follows with an enzuigiri from the ropes. Shirakawa acts like she is going to tag Storm, but tags May instead. Jay gets dropped with a dropkick, and then May and Shirakawa taunt in the ring. Cameron tags in and takes May down, and then delivers a few elbow strikes. Cameron runs the ropes, but May counters with a spinning sidewalk slam. May goes to the corner and hesitates on who to take, and both Shirakawa and Storm tag in at the same time. Shirakawa and Storm get pulled to the floor and Cameron takes control of May as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cameron and May run the ropes and pull each other down by the hair. Saraya and Storm tag in, and Storm drops her with a shoulder tackle. Storm delivers shots to Cameron and Jay, and then slams Saraya down again. Storm kicks Cameron to the floor and delivers the hip attack to Saraya in the corner. Shirakawa tags in and argues with Storm, but Saraya kicks her away. Cameron tags in and drops Shirakawa with a backstabber. Shirakawa goes for the cover, but May breaks it up. Jay takes May out, Storm takes Jay out and delivers shots, and Saraya sends Storm to the outside. Shirakawa drops Saraya with a back fist, and then does the same to Cameron. Shirakawa slams Cameron with the Mina Driver and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Mariah May, Mina Shirakawa, and Toni Storm

-After the match, May tells Storm and Shirakawa to share the champagne. They clink glasses, and then Storm dances with May. Shirakawa grabs the champagne glass and swing it at Storm, but Storm ducks and Shirakawa knocks May out with it. Storm and Shirakawa get in each other’s face and argue before referees pull them apart. Storm checks on May as Shirakawa is made to leave the ring.

—

The video package for the title-for-title match at Forbidden Door between Mercedes Mone and Stephanie Vaquer airs. Mone is then backstage. Mone says she flew all the way to Mexico to watch Vaquer’s match, and then wonders where she is tonight. Mone says Vaquer must still be mad about what happened in Mexico, and then says she heard Vaquer has a match this Saturday on Collision. Mone says she will be there watching, and then will become two-belts Mone this Sunday.

—

Chris Jericho makes his way to the ring with Bryan Keith, who is in a sling, and Big Bill. Bill tells Hook, Katsuyori Shibata, and Samoa Joe to look at what they did to the “Bad Apple” Bryan Keith. Bill says they took out their third man and then challenged them to a trios match. Bill says in the wise words of Jericho, when one door closes another one, perhaps a forbidden door, opens. Jericho says he is in AEW for the young guys and that’s why he brings so many of them into the Jericho Vortex to help their careers. Jericho says it’s not fair that Joe, Hook, and Shibata hurt the Bad Apple, but they found another partner.

Jericho says he is one of the toughest men in Japan, and he has a video to share with everyone. The video plays, and it is Minoru Suzuki. However, Suzuki says he doesn’t want to team with Jericho; he wants to face him one-on-one. Suzuki says he wants nothing to do with the Learning Tree and challenges Jericho to put the FTW title on the line instead.

Joe’s music hits, and he comes to the ring with Hook and Shibata. Joe says Jericho has struck out again and says the Learning Tree doesn’t have enough branches. Joe says they watched all of the Learning Tree segments and then says Shibata put the words together perfectly. Shibata has his phone say, “This guy sucks,” and then Jericho slaps Joe in the face. Joe delivers a headbutt to Jericho and beats him down, and then Hook and Shibata send Bill to the outside as well.

—

Orange Cassidy joins the commentary team for the next match, while Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Gabe Kidd are shown watching from ringside.

Match 4 – Singles Match

Kyle O’Reilly vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Neither man gains the advantage early on, and then Sabre applies a side-headlock. O’Reilly counters with a wrist-lock and takes Sabre down. Sabre turns it into a head-scissors hold, but O’Reilly counters into a single-leg Boston Crab. O’Reilly delivers a knee strikes and takes Sabre down. Sabre counters, and they exchange snapmares. Sabre wrenches O’Reilly’s neck on the mat, and then stomps on his elbow as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, O’Reilly delivers a few elbow strikes, but Sabre comes back with one of his own. Sabre applies an abdominal stretch, but O’Reilly gets free and applies an ankle lock. O’Reilly delivers a few quick strikes, but Sabre comes back with an elbow strike. O’Reilly goes for a choke, but Sabre gets free and delivers a kick. O’Reilly slams Sabre down and goes for an arm-bar, but Sabre rolls through and applies an ankle lock. O’Reilly counters into one of his own, and then delivers a suplex. O’Reilly kicks Sabre in the head, but Sabre comes back with a kick of his own. O’Reilly delivers a knee strike, and then they slap each other in the face repeatedly. Sabre goes for an arm-bar, but O’Reilly rolls through. Sabre counters right back into the arm-bar, and O’Reilly taps out.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr.

-After the match, Cassidy checks on O’Reilly, but then Strong, Taven, and Bennett get into the ring and check on him as well. Robbie Eagles and Shane Haste hit the ring with Sabre and stare down Cassidy, but then Tomihiro Ishii comes to the ring and joins Cassidy. Gabe Kidd gets on the apron now, and then Eagles shoves Cassidy. Ishii holds Cassidy back and stares down Kidd as the referee gets in between everyone.

—

Match 5 – Tag Team Match

Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) vs. Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay (w/Prince Nana)

